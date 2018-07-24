Minister George promises to promote industries in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: With few takers for the Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial area near Chamarajanagar, Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister K.J. George on Monday toured the area and held a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.

At the meeting, George told the officials and the stakeholders that the State Government would start initiatives to attract industries in zones developed in Badanaguppe and Kellamballi.

Asking the officials to develop basic infrastructure and make temporary arrangements to provide power and water connections to the Industrial area, he said the Industries Department should make all efforts to attract entrepreneurs and investors to Chamarajanagar, which has 1,164 acres of Industrial area.

Instructing the officials to extend all support to Industries once they get clearance from the Environment Department, George directed officials to expedite works on power and water supply as there is a wide scope to set up Mega Granite Factories.

Observing that Chamarajanagar has the potential for a Food Park and a Cold Storage Unit for turmeric, the Minister announced that the Government is ready to approve all facilities to promote industrialisation in a big way outside Bengaluru.

Urging all the Departments to chip in to promote industrialisation that would generate employment, George said plans are afoot to provide water from Kabini river to the industrial area.

Calling for drafting of a simpler Industrial Policy such as those in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said a single window clearance system will be introduced to promote industrial development. He also interacted with industrialists during the meeting and gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by them.

Backward Classes Development Minister C. Puttarangashetty said there was no difficulty in providing temporary water and power supply at the industrial area.

Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLA R. Narendra and MLC R. Dharmasena were among those in attendance at the meeting.

Earlier, the Minister who visited Badanaguppe-Kellamballi Industrial Area, completed his review in just six minutes, it is learnt. George was welcomed by Minister Puttarangashetty, Hanur MLA R. Narendra, ZP President Shivamma, Deputy Commissioner B.B. Cauvery, ZP CEO Dr. K. Harish Kumar and other officials.