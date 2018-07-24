Graduation Day of JSS College of Physiotherapy held

Mysuru: Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Vice-Chancellor Dr. P.V. Vijayaraghavan said that there is lot of scope for the Physiotherapy profession as the number of Physiotherapists required in the country is high.

He was delivering the 5th Graduation Day address of the JSS College of Physiotherapy at the Sri Rajendra Centenary auditorium on July 21 and highlighted the important role played by the Physiotherapists in the rehabilitation of different areas of medical field after he briefed about the history of evolution of Physiotherapy profession.

Vice-Principal, Faculty of Physiotherapy, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, Dr. Antony Leo Aseer, Professor in his special address noted that the key to success in a health care domain is to uphold professionalism and adherence to ethics; one’s career planning must be introspective but not investigative.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Executive Secretary Dr. C. G. Betsurmath, who presided, advised the students to work with dedication and responsibility to come up in the profession.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Medical Education Division Director, R. Mahesh also spoke.

Principal Dr. Kavitha Raja administered oath to the passing out batch of students. Lecturer R. Vijay Samuel Raj welcomed the gathering and Lecturer Prashanth V. Mangalvedhe, proposed a vote of thanks. Associate Professor M. Renukadevi was present. Research Associate Priyanka Shirsath compered the programme.

Awards of excellence :Best outstanding academic performance in MPT was awarded to Komal Krishna Tiwari while the outstanding academic performance in Bachelors of Physiotherapy was presented to Anusree; Hinosh Joseph was awarded the Best Intern.

Dr. D. Malar was adjudged as best teacher in Basic Sciences by the batch of 2013-18 and Dr Shyam Prasad Shetty was awarded as the best teacher in Clinical Science by the batch. Prof. Renuka Devi bagged two awards as the best teacher in Physiotherapeutic Science and outstanding performance in faculty development and research initiatives for the year 2017-18.

Vijay Samuel got the outstanding administrative performance in hospital. He was also awarded for his initiative in research as he received a grant from RGUHS (Rajiv Gandhi University for Health Sciences). Nityal Kumar Alagingi was given the Best clinical role model and P.H. Sandeep bagged three awards for his initiatives towards outreach programmes — for taking initiative to participate in Swachh Bharat Internship programme, securing first prize in National conferences for the year 2017-18 and for being the most punctual teaching staff for the year 2017-18. V.M. Prashanth was awarded for his initiatives in research for receiving a grant from RGUHS.

Jakson K. Joseph was adjudged as the most inspiring teacher by batch 2013-18 for his everlasting motivation and guidance and Nagina Nikath was given an award for outstanding student support and also for streamlining remedial classes. Belle Sharvani Praveen Kumar was awarded for research output for the year 2017-18 for publishing three articles and one monogram in UGC Journals in one year. Alagarasan was awarded for his initiative towards information and communication technology for the year 2017-18.

Mansoor Rahman was awarded as outstanding incoming employee. Syed Asif Basha was awarded for his all round enthusiasm by volunteering for anything and everything and Priyanka Shirsath was awarded for her initiative in ensuring plastic free campus.

K.S. Prashanth was awarded as outstanding incoming Non-teaching employee of the year and Drakshayani for initiative in paperless office communication. Amrutha was awarded for being the most punctual Clinical staff for the year 2017-18 and Suvarna for her administrative assistance over and above call of duty for the year 2017-18.