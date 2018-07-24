With no truce in sight, lorry strike enters Day-5

Mysuru: With no truce in sight, the ongoing nation-wide lorry strike continued for the fifth day today.

Though the APMC Yard in Bandipalya and Regulated Market Complex on Sayyaji Rao Road continued to remain empty, the residents are yet to bear the brunt of the strike as retailers have enough stock of supplies so also the wholesale traders.

Taking a softer stand on local farmers, lorry owners are said to be transporting vegetable and fruits keeping in mind the perishable nature of the items.

As of now, no price rise has been reported at retail shops possibly owing to good stocks. Only when the stocks at Wholesale Market reach rock bottom and supplies to retailers hit, the prices of commodities may tend to rise.

Members of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar Lorry Owners Association staged a stir in front of APMC Yard in Bandipalya this morning.

They intend to intensify the strike by resorting to road blockage on Highway if the Government continue to remain silent.

With no work, labourers at APMC Yard were seen playing cricket in the Yard.