Student goes missing from city

Mysuru: A 23-year-old girl, who left her house on July 20 at about 12 noon, saying that she was going to the college to give books to her friends, has since gone missing.

The missing girl is Sowmya, daughter of Somanna and residing in Hebbal Police limits in city.

In his complaint, Somanna has stated that one Mahesh had asked him to get his daughter married to him, following which the marriage was to be held on July 6 at Lakshmikantha Temple. He has further stated that on July 3, Mahesh had gone to distribute his wedding invitations and later his phone has been switched off.

Sowmya, who went to the college on July 20, has sent a SMS to his (Somanna) sister’s son Prasanna stating “Anna nanna huduka beda, idru avana jothe, sathru avana jothe. I am sorry anna, appa, amma,” Somanna said and added that her (Sowmya) mobile phone is switched off since then.

Sowmya is 5 ft. tall, round faced, normal built, wheatish complexioned, speaks Kannada and English and was wearing a blue coloured top and a white and blue mixed colour chudidhar pant at the time of going missing. Those having any information about the missing girl, may contact Hebbal Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418318 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

July 24, 2018

