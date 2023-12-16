13th Graduation Day held at NIE

December 16, 2023

VTU VC calls upon students to be resurgent in ideas, thoughts and knowledge systems

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 970 students (844 Under-Graduate and 126 Post-Graduates) got their degree Certificate on the 13th Graduation Day and Endowment Awards Presentation programme organised by the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) at NIE Golden Jubilee Indoor Sports Complex on Manandavadi Road here this morning.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, VTU (Visvesvaraya Technological University) – Belagavi Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar said: “We must discover out roots, blend them in our career and synergise them with the requirement of modern times. Then only we will become Aatmanirbhar, meaning a resurgent Bharat.”

Stressing on the need for the students to become resurgent in ideas, thoughts and knowledge system, he underlined the role of the young generation in taking this task forward.

“My advice to the young Graduates on this occasion is that they should be able to face any odds and calamities courageously and enjoy a meaningful life without losing sight of our rich cultural heritage, which is based on the principles of sustainability and good of humanity,” he said.

Pointing out that future jobs need more creativity, cognitive ability, critical thinking, passion and compassion, Dr. Vidyashankar said that the VTU has left no stone unturned to make its students adaptable to these technological advances, by changing its curriculum accordingly from time to time to keep pace with advancements in Science and Technology. Today, Higher education is meant to facilitate quality research and innovation in order to enhance the quality of life and for this, the VTU conducts quality research and create new knowledge and innovation as individuals and groups, he added.

Students, who received medals and certificates at the 13th Graduation Day and Endowment Awards Presentation programme at NIE in city this morning, are seen with (sitting from left) NIE Controller of Examinations Dr. S. Kuzhalvaimozhi, Principal Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, Managing Committee President Dr. M.S. Ranganath, VTU VC Dr. S. Vidyashankar, NIE Vice-Principal Dr. M.S. Ganesh Prasad and Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr. C. Vidya Raj.

Dr. Vidyashankar called upon the Engineering Graduates to get benefits of VTU programmes and engage themselves in Research, Development and Innovation initiatives, which are very essential not only for their career development but also help to develop ‘Make in India’ concept and thus make India what we call as ‘Vishwa Guru.’

A total of 49 Under-Graduates, 11 Post-Graduate Rank Holders and 21 Ph.D awardees received Gold Medals on the occasion. Also, 66 students received the Endowment Awards.

NIE Managing Committee President Dr. M.S. Ranganath, Principal Dr. Rohini Nagapadma, Vice-Principal Dr. M.S. Ganesh Prasad, Controller of Examinations Dr. S. Kuzhalvaimozhi, Dean (Academic affairs) Dr. C. Vidya Raj and others were present.