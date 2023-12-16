‘Early hike in duty allowance of Home Guards must’

December 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. P. Madesh, Registrar (Evaluation), Chamarajanagara University, has urged for early hike in the Duty Allowance of Home Guards in the State.

Prof. Madesh, who is also a former Commandant of Home Guards, put forth the demand during All India Home Guards Annual Day celebrations organised by Home Guards, Mysuru Unit, at Saraswathipuram Fire Station Grounds in the city on Thursday.

“It is happy to note that Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has spoken about the proposal to hike the Duty Allowance of Home Guards who work in tandem with Police for the good of the society, during the ongoing Winter Session of State Legislature at Belagavi. Like mentioned by the Home Minister, all the Home Guards should get a Duty Allowance of Rs. 750 per day, as there has been a disparity in the allowance given to Home Guards serving under Police Department and other Departments,” said Prof. Madesh.

Earlier, the Home Guards were deployed only for prominent duties and emergency situations, before deputing them on a regular basis. In Mysuru alone, there are more than 1,200 Home Guards. “Professional issues are common, but one should never forget their parents and the department that gave them employment. Don’t have an inferiority towards saluting in public. You are rich in humanity and being kind to others. A few years down the line, humanity will be more valued than money. Everybody has difficulties, but your efforts should not go waste. Ensure better education to children,” said Prof. Madesh in his advice to Home Guards.

Writer Prof. N.R. Shivaram, who also took part in the celebrations, lauded the services rendered by Home Guards.

Financial assistance was given to the dependents of deceased Home Guards and those who retired from the service were felicitated on the occasion.

District Home Guards Commandant Dr. M. Kantharaju presided over the celebration.

Assistant Administrative Officer M.N. Vishwanath, faculty M.R. Chandan, Assistant Faculty S. Manjunath and others were present.

Earlier, the Home Guards took out a march past under the leadership of Parade Commander Ningaraj, in the backdrop of Police Band.

A soldier collapses after receiving four to five bullet shots in the battle. Another soldier who sees the injured soldier seeks permission of his higher officer to take the injured to safety. However, the higher officer denies permission, citing safety issues during the battle. But the determined soldier brings the injured to a safe place and also suffers bullet injuries in the melee. The higher officer tells the soldier for what reason he dissuaded him from helping the injured soldier. But the soldier replies: “Sir, when I went there, he (injured soldier) said he was expecting me. No matter that I had to receive bullet shots, but I kept his faith in me.” This is how you should develop a bond and console if anybody amidst you are in distress. —Major Manjunath, 13 Karnataka NCC Battalion (AO 13, KAR)