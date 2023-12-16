Total commitment and knowledge will help in achieving unachievable: Dr. Tessy Thomas
Total commitment and knowledge will help in achieving unachievable: Dr. Tessy Thomas

December 16, 2023

‘Globalising Indian Thought’ (GIT-2023)

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Director-General, Aeronautical Systems of DRDO, Dr. Tessy Thomas, who is also known as the Missile Woman of India, said that total commitment and involvement in the profession with knowledge is key for achieving the unachievable.

She was delivering the key-note address on the second day of 3-day Fourth International Conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ (GIT-2023) organised by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) – Kozhikode, at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza here on Friday. Observing that scientists should always be looking for new ideas and thoughts, Dr. Tessy Thomas said she too was engaged in constant learning and this helped her a lot in designing  innovative rockets.

Noting that leaders should always stay focused on their responsibilities and the challenges  ahead, she highlighted her functioning as a scientist at DRDO. She could develop as many as 23 rockets in a year by staying focused, she added.

The Missile Woman of India also shared her experiences while working under the guidance of Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and her role  in the manufacture of Agni missiles.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank, delivered a lecture on the occasion.

The Conclave Chair and Director, IIM, Kozhikode, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee felicitated Dr. Tessy Thomas and Chandra Shekhar Ghosh by presenting a memento to them.

