Manteswamy advocated secularismManteswamy advocated secularismManteswamy advocated secularism

December 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Malavalli Sri Manteswamy Mutt, Adi Honnayakanahalli Mutt and Sri Kappadi Mutt Seer M.L. Varchasvi Srikanta Siddalinga Raje Urs said that Manteswamy advocated involvement, unity and secular values.

He was speaking after participating in the Kalasa, Kandaya and Deepotsava Puja organised by Sri Manteswamy Neelagararu and Sri Siddappaji Temple Rakshana Samiti as part of Last Kartika Monday at Sri Siddappaji Temple in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Nagar, Kurimandi, Kesare 3rd Stage in the city on Monday.

Pointing out that  Manteswamy tradition has a history of over 600 years, Urs said that Manteswamy was a Shivasharana in the 14-15th century, who advocated the principles of unity and secularism. It is a matter of gladness  that the last Kartika Monday is being celebrated since the times of local folk singer late Malavalli Gurubasavaiah, he added.

Earlier, a grand Kandaya, Kalasa and Daala procession was taken out in the main thoroughfares of the locality, during which the Seer blessed the devotees who were gathered along the roads.

Former Corporator Pradeep Chandra, folk singer Mysore Gururaj, Temple’s ‘Guddappa’ Kemparaju, Congress leader G. Mantelingaiah, Siddaraju, K. Ramesh, Shivakumar and others were present.

