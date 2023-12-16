Power disruption in city layouts tomorrow
News

Power disruption in city layouts tomorrow

December 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will take up third quarterly maintenance works at Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre, Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre, Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Power Distribution Centres, there will be no power supply tomorrow (Dec. 17) between 10 am and 5 pm in the  following areas:

Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre: Siddiquenagar, Sri Shivarathreeshwaranagar, Manipal Hospital, Hanumanthanagar, HUDCO, Industrial ‘A’ and ‘C’ Layouts, KSRTC Depot, Industrial ‘B’ Layout, Highway Circle, areas around Star of Mysore, Cauvery Nagar, Belavatha, Sadanahalli, Siddalingapura, K.R. Mill, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Kalasthavadi, Mysuru-Bengaluru Main Road and surrounding areas.

Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre: Areas around Automotive Axles, Rane Madras Road, Koorgalli, Hootagalli Industrial Area, Theorem, Spectra Pipes, Varsha Cables, L&T, Wipro Lights, Sriram Engineers, Rajat Battery, RPG Cable, Damden Apartment, Hinkal Ashraya Houses and surrounding areas.

Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Metagalli Industrial Area, Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayaka Nagar, Jayadeva Nagar, B.M. Sri Nagar, Hebbal Outer Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant surroundings, Hebbal 1st  to 3rd Stages, Subramanya Nagar, Basavanagudi, SBM Bank surroundings, Hebbal Colony, Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikantha Nagar, Sankranti Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADB Layout, Mayura Circle, Cauvery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant, Shivamogga Steels and surroundings, Belagola Industrial Area, KRS Road, Bhyraveshwaranagar and surrounding areas.

Hebbal Industrial Area Power Distribution Centre: Koorgalli Industrial Area, Excel Public School, Vinyas, surroundings of Koorgalli Lake, Gopalan Compound, Wipro, Meritor, Pattabi Enterprises, Millennium, L&T, Marc Batteries Road, Chamundi Silks and surroundings, BEML, Automotive Axles, Infosys, JK Tyre main and Radial Plant and Shivamogga Steels EHT users, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineers, N.R. Mohalla and VV Mohalla Divisions.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching