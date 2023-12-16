Power disruption in city layouts tomorrow

December 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will take up third quarterly maintenance works at Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre, Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre, Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial Power Distribution Centres, there will be no power supply tomorrow (Dec. 17) between 10 am and 5 pm in the following areas:

Bannimantap Power Distribution Centre: Siddiquenagar, Sri Shivarathreeshwaranagar, Manipal Hospital, Hanumanthanagar, HUDCO, Industrial ‘A’ and ‘C’ Layouts, KSRTC Depot, Industrial ‘B’ Layout, Highway Circle, areas around Star of Mysore, Cauvery Nagar, Belavatha, Sadanahalli, Siddalingapura, K.R. Mill, Naganahalli, Lakshmipura, Kalasthavadi, Mysuru-Bengaluru Main Road and surrounding areas.

Hootagalli Power Receiving Centre: Areas around Automotive Axles, Rane Madras Road, Koorgalli, Hootagalli Industrial Area, Theorem, Spectra Pipes, Varsha Cables, L&T, Wipro Lights, Sriram Engineers, Rajat Battery, RPG Cable, Damden Apartment, Hinkal Ashraya Houses and surrounding areas.

Metagalli Power Distribution Centre: Metagalli Industrial Area, Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayaka Nagar, Jayadeva Nagar, B.M. Sri Nagar, Hebbal Outer Ring Road, HPCL Gas Plant surroundings, Hebbal 1st to 3rd Stages, Subramanya Nagar, Basavanagudi, SBM Bank surroundings, Hebbal Colony, Hebbal Main Road, Lakshmikantha Nagar, Sankranti Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADB Layout, Mayura Circle, Cauvery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Main Plant, Shivamogga Steels and surroundings, Belagola Industrial Area, KRS Road, Bhyraveshwaranagar and surrounding areas.

Hebbal Industrial Area Power Distribution Centre: Koorgalli Industrial Area, Excel Public School, Vinyas, surroundings of Koorgalli Lake, Gopalan Compound, Wipro, Meritor, Pattabi Enterprises, Millennium, L&T, Marc Batteries Road, Chamundi Silks and surroundings, BEML, Automotive Axles, Infosys, JK Tyre main and Radial Plant and Shivamogga Steels EHT users, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineers, N.R. Mohalla and VV Mohalla Divisions.