Hoarding with morphed image of MP Pratap Simmha: BJP Yuva Morcha complains to Police Chief against Congress

December 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP City (District) Yuva Morcha has lodged a complaint against Congress party with City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, for erecting a hoarding with a morphed image of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha portraying him as a terrorist in the wake of security breach at New Parliament House in Delhi, that amounts to provocation of communities.

The BJP Yuva Morcha workers led by their City President M.J. Kiran Kumar, who handed over the complaint copy to the City Police Chief at the latter’s office in Nazarbad here yesterday, said “BJP not just condemns the incident of causing security breach and creating a ruckus at the Parliament House, but also has demanded a probe into it. But for the only reason of issuing a pass from Simmha’s Office, the hoarding with a morphed image of Simmha, holding arms and ammunition, was put up to flare up communal tensions. Hence, the miscreants among Congress who have been indulging in provocative activities should be arrested.”

Speaking to media persons, Kiran Kumar said “The accused persons who barged into the Parliament gallery have been already arrested and the probe is on. However, it is condemnable on the part of Congress to collect signatures by keeping the morphed hoarding in public.”

If one sees into the information available with a few Congress leaders, that couldn’t be accessed even by the Investigation Officers (IO), it gives rise to suspicion about their handiwork in the whole episode. It is no more a secret that Uttar Pradesh native already arrested in the case was previously associated with All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, which is a part of I.N.D.I.A alliance of Opposition parties.

At the outset, it is believed that Congress leaders may have instigated Manoranjan, the accused from Mysuru to accomplish their ulterior motive. What adds further credence to the possibilities of Congress being hand in glove with the accused is the way they called a press meet and shared the information of the accused in the case, explained Kiran Kumar.

MP Simmha had issued a pass to Manoranjan, for the only reason that he was a voter from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency. Barring this, Simmha had no other intention and is nowhere related to the case of security breach at the Parliament. In view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a conspiracy is being hatched against him (Simmha), said Kiran Kumar.

The Karnataka State Government, which is riddled in corruption, is tweaking the case to its advantage only to save its face in the wake of recent female foeticide racket, IT raid and irregularities in recruitment drives. But the public should be aware of what is true and lie, said Kiran Kumar.

State BJP Yuva Morcha Vice-President Jayshankar, Chamaraja President Somashekar, Raitha Morcha President Devaraj, Chamaraja BJP Yuva Morcha President Sachin Gowda, Yuva Morcha leaders Santosh Kumar, Karthik Mariyappa, Puneeth Kumar, Hemanth Gowda, JCB Ravi, Paduvarahalli Yoga, Anooj, Raghu, Arun, Arjun Kumar and Harish Kumar were present.