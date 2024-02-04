Quadrupling of railway tracks between Mysuru and Bengaluru

February 4, 2024

Project to enhance speed of trains: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: The preparation to conduct the survey for quadrupling of railway tracks, specifically for the routes from Mysuru to Bengaluru and Mysuru to other destinations, is currently underway by the Railway Board, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha.

After heading a meeting with officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Police and PWD officials at Jaladarshini Guest House in city this morning, he told reporters that land acquisition for the quadrupling project would commence soon after the survey.

He highlighted that upon completion, the project would significantly reduce travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru. He emphasised that the existing 139 km-long track with 132 curves limits the train speed and the new project aims to eliminate curves, thereby reducing travel time. Regarding the proposed National Highway project between Mysuru and Kushalnagar, he announced that construction would begin by the end of February, addressing concerns related to environmental clearance and land acquisition.

Pratap Simmha mentioned that Rs. 1,100 crore out of the total Rs. 4,130 crore allocated for the project is reserved for land acquisition, with 190 hectares acquired and Rs. 177 crore compensation already paid to landowners.

Some landowners have raised issues, seeking higher compensation, prompting discussions on a fair compensation formula, he added. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, PWD Land Acquisition Officer Shivegowda, NHAI Project Director Rahul Gupta and other officials.

Doubts about Nilambur-Nanjangud line

Pratap Simha expressed his dissatisfaction with the State Government’s decision to permit the Kerala Government to conduct a survey for the construction of the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line. He strongly opposed the project, expressing doubts about obtaining environmental clearance from the Centre and questioned the efficacy of the proposed railway line in enhancing railway connectivity.

The MP also criticised the Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for planning a protest in New Delhi against the alleged step-motherly treatment by the Centre towards Karnataka.

Pratap Simmha accused Siddaramaiah of misleading the public with baseless allegations against the Centre, underscoring that the CM, with his extensive budgetary experience, is well aware of fund allocations to different sectors.

He pointed out that some of the projects have been shifted from the north to southern States and none of the northern States are protesting over this, which the CM should take note of.