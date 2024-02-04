Echo of three deaths on unscientific road humps: Losing bread-winners, families live in despair

February 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities may have washed their hands off by removing the unscientifically-laid road humps near the Main Gate of Manasagangothri, the PG campus of the University of Mysore (UoM) on Bogadi Main Road. However, the family members of three persons who lost their lives due to the road humps continue to live in despair, struggling to come to terms with the irreparable loss.

The tragedy that occurred under the jurisdiction of MCC Zone 4 has cast a shadow of darkness over the affected families. The victims are, A.R. Yashwanth (27), a resident of Maratikyathanahalli, who had made thorough preparations for his sister’s engagement next week; Kumar (48), a resident of K.M. Hundige village in H.D. Kote taluk, a diligent vegetable vendor who devoted himself day and night for the well-being of his daughter and Shivan (24) from Kodagu, the sole bread-winner for his family.

The deaths, resulting from sheer negligence, irresponsibility and a nonchalant attitude of those in power at the MCC, have severed the vital support system for these families. Unfortunately, no official or elected representative has taken the time to visit the grieving families. There has been a conspicuous absence of expressions of condolences for lives lost due to official apathy.

Accident victim Kumar’s wife and daughters.

Making two ends meet

Kumar, engaged in vegetable vending, carried the weight of responsibilities despite meagre profits. His father, Basavaraju, deals with health issues, receiving medical treatment at home, while his mother copes with diabetes, making household tasks challenging. With two daughters in the family, Kumar’s wife, Mani, managed household affairs, balancing her responsibilities along with the untimely loss of her husband.

Due to limited agricultural land and a lack of substantial income, Kumar focused on selling vegetables. On the evening of Jan. 27, he set out from home to sell vegetables. The goods auto, owned by Duggesh, in which Kumar was travelling, lost control near the slope at AIISH Junction due to the unscientific road hump and collided with a car from the opposite direction.

“Although the accident occurred at night, we learned about it at 9 am the next day and were informed that Kumar had passed away,” said Bhaskar, Kumar’s brother. Kumar leaves behind two daughters, Rakshitha, a college student and Ranjitha, studying for SSLC. Kumar’s untimely death has cast a shadow over their future and without Government or MCC assistance, they may be compelled to abandon their education.

“We have filed a complaint in the Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station against Duggesh, the MCC Engineer who supervised the road hump installation, and the contractor responsible for the works. We hope justice will be served,” added Bhaskar.

Victim Yashwanth’s last selfie with his family.

Hope of receiving support

A.R. Yashwanth’s family, which had woven their lives around his hard work, now finds themselves in profound despair. The sombre silence in their home is a stark reflection of the tragedy and their aspirations hinge on the hope of receiving much-needed support.

On Jan. 27, Yashwanth left home for his agency work and had assured the family of his return for dinner and they eagerly awaited his arrival. While Yashwanth was riding his bike back home around 11 pm, his vehicle lost control on the unscientific road hump on Bogadi Road. Suffering severe bleeding injuries, he was hurried to K.R. Hospital and later shifted to JSS Hospital for further treatment. Despite relentless efforts, Yashwanth succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 29.

Having completed his education, Yashwanth worked in a private agency and the income from this job supported two families, including his grandparents, father Rajendra Prasad, mother Prathima and sister Monisha. Yashwanth, married to Sushma at the age of 24, also took on the responsibility of caring for his wife’s parents. Despite financial constraints, the family managed their lives based on Yashwanth’s hard work. Yashwanth and Sushma have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Monisha, engaged to a man from Mandya, expressed her grief and said, “My brother was busy with preparations for my engagement next week and was working hard to collect money for the wedding expenditure. Now I have lost my brother. The hospital expenses amounted to Rs. 1.5 lakh.”

Sole bread-winner

The grieving family of Balladichanda B. Shivan (25), son of B.M. Biddappa from Kandangala village in Virajpet, Kodagu, is still grappling with the tragedy caused by the unscientific road humps near the Manasagangothri Main Gate on Jan. 27.

Shivan, who had rented a room in Saraswathipuram and worked for a private company, played the crucial role of the sole bread-winner for his family. The loss of their only son has left the family in deep distress, with his sister mourning the tragic loss of her brother.