Shettar joins Congress

April 17, 2023

To contest from Hubballi-Dharwad Central

Shettar had reportedly told BJP’s Central leadership to give him a ticket to contest now as denying him an opportunity to contest will have a bearing on 20 to 25 Assembly seats in North Karnataka. He even offered to resign from MLA’s post in 6 months. However, Central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated in the list this time.

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress this morning ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the State.

A few minutes after he joined Congress, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) handed over ‘B’ form to Shettar to contest elections from Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency. Shettar has won from this seat six times since 1994 on the BJP ticket.

Last evening Shettar held a meeting with DKS, Siddha-ramaiah and Randeep Surjewala in Bengaluru and explained his terms to them. Now for the first time, he would be contesting on Congress ticket.

The 67-year-old Lingayat leader joined Congress at party office in Bengaluru in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM Siddharamaiah, KPCC Campaign Committee Chairman M.B. Patil and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Slamming the BJP, Shettar alleged, “I was humiliated and badly treated by the BJP leaders. A few leaders in the State are misusing BJP system and it is hurtful. I have taken this decision after seeking the views of well-wishers. Believing in the Congress party’s principles, I joined the Congress now. A new chapter in my political life begins.”

“I am not criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda. They are unaware of the developments in State BJP. Some party leaders are above the party (BJP) in Karnataka,” he said.

Kharge said, “Shettar is in the RSS, but is a non-controversial man. His joining the party would help Congress win more seats in the elections.” Welcoming Shettar to the Congress, Siddharamaiah said they would look after him in the party in a dignified manner.