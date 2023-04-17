Two-day TiECON concludes with new business ideas

April 17, 2023

Creating value, driving economy, networking and startup promotion focus of many sessions

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day annual flagship event TiECON Conference with the theme ‘Business Scalability and Sustainability’ came to a close on Apr. 15 at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel. It was a technology conference designed for entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors.

The event was a platform for entrepreneurs to connect, network, meet and share ideas, concepts, challenges and initiatives with successful entrepreneurs, Angel investors, Venture Capitalists and like-minded people with similar backgrounds and objectives.

Speakers at various sessions and fireside chats recalled how the world was in a volatile and a turbulent environment. Despite this, the reality is that there has never been a better time to build, to startup, to build companies or a better time to invest in startups, both tech and non-tech startups, they opined.

Delegates had the opportunity to hear from renowned speakers who are successful entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and professionals from around the world. The event also threw light on individuals and companies that have successfully traversed this path, providing a great example for other businesses to learn from and take inspiration.

Some of the sessions of the concluding day were a fireside chat on ‘Challenges in Scaling: Tier 2 cities’ with founder director of Safe Hands 24/7 Services Pvt. Ltd. Shravani Pawar and founder and CEO of rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd. Savitha Mallappa.

A session on ‘New Technologies, New Markets, New Ecosystems’ was held with co-founder and CEO Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd. Eshwar K. Vikas and co-founder and CEO of Artpark Umakant Soni and founder and CEO of Siply Sousthav Chakrabarty.

Real story of resilience

The other highlight was a session on ‘Story of Resilience and Endurance with the captain of Indian Blind Cricket team Shekhar Naik. Member of Reserve Bank of India Board Swaminathan Gurumurthy delivered a keynote address virtually. The day ended with a talk on ‘Building for Bharat’ by President of TiE Bengaluru Madan Padaki.

Shekhar Naik made the disability of blindness not his weakness but a reason to move on and to do something unique in life. His sheer passion and determination to play cricket in his life led him to become the Captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team and also led India to win the World Cricket Champion title in 2012.

“Blindness never held me back nor I ever felt weak or disheartened. Rather I embraced my disability with dignity and courage. I did not think about what I cannot do due to my disability but tried to focus on what I can actually do and what I want to do,” he told the audience in his address.

“Visually impaired cricketers don’t just play for money, jobs, fame or happiness. We play to gain confidence and we play to prove that a blind man can do anything. Playing cricket gives us that extra motivation and energy. I did not play cricket to earn money. That was never my aim. Only after winning the World Cup, we have started getting some financial support,” he added.