Mysuru on track to become electronics, IT destination

April 15, 2023

Mysuru has flavour of electronics and Information Technology: KDEM Chairman B.V. Naidu

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru is on the right track to become a destination for electronics and IT manufacturing clusters and the State Government is broadening and strengthening the policies and consider framing a strategy to develop the semiconductor ecosystem in the region, said Chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) B.V. Naidu.

Delivering a talk on ‘Beyond Benglauru’ at The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mysuru Chapter: TiECON 2023 with theme ‘Business Scalability and Sustainability’ this morning at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel on M.G. Road, he said that Mysuru is destined to become a hub for cyber security and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industries.

“The Lahari ESDM Cluster in Mysuru is the first-in-kind initiative supported by Government of India, Government of Karnataka, in partnership with industry, to promote the growth of the electronics sector. It is the first public-private partnership engagement to go live, with the goal of enhancing more ideas, new designs, and new products while gaining access to worldwide markets,” Naidu noted.

The Government intends to extend Lahari to provide a semiconductor test facility to support the growth of the industry, leveraging the existing design and deployment-linked incentive scheme of Government of India for companies in Karnataka. “This will strengthen the logistical and supply chain for semiconductor companies, creating more trained resources for the design companies,” the KDEM Chairman revealed.

Along with the Semiconductor Fab Plant that will be set up in Mysuru with an investment of Rs. 22,900 crore by Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium ISMC Analog Fab Private Limited, over 22 companies have given the Letter of Intent (LOI) to set up manufacturing facilities in Mysuru, he added.

“Mysuru is the only place that has a flavour of electronics and a flavour of Information Technology and no other city in India has such a set up and the future is here,” Naidu noted. The Government has already taken strategic steps toward developing a robust ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem in the State by developing the electronics manufacturing clusters in Mysuru, he said.

KDEM’s role is critical in skill development for the sector, thereby championing growth beyond Bengaluru, he noted.