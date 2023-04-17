TAKE DIVERSION: With elections ahead, many city roads blocked for repair

April 17, 2023

Projects worth Rs. 695.6 crore; MUDA: Rs. 377.6 crore; MCC: Rs. 200 crore; PWD: Rs. 118 crore

By S.T. Ravikumar

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun repairing important roads across the city that are distributed across the Assembly Constituencies of Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Chamundeshwari amidst the thick of elections.

Asphalting machines are rumbling up in the neighbourhood and overnight, many roads are being repaired and turned to smooth, black ribbons — a pleasant surprise considering that the Election Model Code of Conduct is still in force.

Important roads have been shortlisted for urgent renovation, primarily based on the requests by the MLAs. These requests from MLAs hold significance, particularly ahead of the elections. And the urgency to repair the roads clearly suggests that they think their fate in forthcoming elections is linked to an extent to the condition of roads in their respective Constituencies.

According to the MCC officers, the tenders were called, finalised and work orders were issued even before the Model Code of Conduct was enforced. The repair works are jointly being taken up by the MCC, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Public Works Department (PWD).

Officers told Star of Mysore that grants have come for the Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Chamundeshwari Constituencies under the State Finance Commission (SFC) and the grant release process had been completed due to the efforts of the MLAs.

In all, road repair projects worth Rs. 695.6 crore have been taken up. Of this, MUDA’s share is Rs. 377.6 crore, Rs. 200 crore by MCC and Rs. 118 crore by the PWD.

In Chamaraja Constituency, MLA L. Nagendra has initiated works in 11 packages with a grant of Rs. 50 crore including cross-roads and the roads in residential layouts. In Krishnaraja Constituency, MLA S.A. Ramdas has secured a grant of Rs. 20 crore and works are being undertaken in four packages.

In addition, former Mayor Sunanda Palanetra had used her good offices to procure a special grant of Rs. 25 crore that has been distributed to all the MCC Wards and here too, the works are in full swing in seven packages.

Under Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikasa Yojana (Nagarothana) Rs. 63 crore has been taken up in 11 packages out of the total grants. This apart, works are also being undertaken by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL).

The MUDA is undertaking over 106 repair and road restoration works worth Rs. 377.6 crore and most of the works have been completed. Under One-Time Development Scheme, the MUDA has got approval from the Urban Development Department to carry out works including asphalting, metalling, cement concreting, digging box drains, footpath beautification and development of underground drainage systems.

The PWD is undertaking works on the big roads within the city that are 12 to 16 metres wide like the D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, New Kantharaj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Siddhartha Layout and certain roads of Chamundeshwari and Krishnaraja Constituencies. The PWD is undertaking 140-km of road upgradation works.

Works are underway under One-Time Improvement Appendix-C, MDR Renewal Project on Ashoka Road, Old Bank Road, Gandhi Square and the road behind the Vidyaranyapuram Sewage Farm. A total of Rs. 118 crore has been released.

Concerns about road quality

Looking at the way the road works are being undertaken just before the elections, residents have already pointed out sub-standard works which are supposedly a last-minute effort to save face ahead of voting. While the speed of work has come as a great relief to road users, they are worried about the quality of work.

“The authorities must ensure that the quality of the roads does not go for a toss in a hurry to impress the electorate. Laying roads is not just about rolling bitumen. It involves much planning and not just covering it with a black top. Contractors, who carry out road work, should be made answerable for damage within one year of the work,” said residents.