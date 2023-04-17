Mysuru District to have women exclusive 55 pink polling booths

April 17, 2023

By M.B. Pavan Murthy

Mysore/Mysuru: In a woman-friendly initiative, the District Administration will be setting up five all women Sakhi Pink Polling Booths in each of the 11 Assembly Constituencies in the district totalling 55, in order to ensure larger participation of women in the elections to take place on May 10.

The initiative is based on the idea of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Sakhi Pink Booths also facilitate the women voters to exercise their franchise smoothly and fairly as voting is considered as a democratic festival. All the pink booths will have a Presiding Officer, an Assistant Presiding Officer and a Polling Officer, besides other staff. All the 55 booths are painted in pink colour so as to differentiate it from others.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri said that five select booths in each of the 11 Constituencies of the district have been marked as women exclusive Sakhi Pink Booths. The main objective of Pink Booths is enhancing the poll percentage among women voters. All these booths will be manned and managed by women officers.

Likewise, special booths for the physically challenged and young voters, besides theme-based booths and ethnic booths too will be set up, for the convenience of the targeted voters, she said adding that all measures will be taken to ensure a high voter turnout in the May 10 Assembly polls.

Pink booths in city

K.R. Constituency: Sarada Vilas College in Krishnamurthypuram (Booth No.123), Devayyanahundi Government Higher Primary School (Booth No. 209), Maharshi Public School, Vishweshwaranagar (Booth No.15), JSS Central School, J.P. Nagar (Booth No. 222) and JSS High School, Lakshmipuram (Booth No.127).

Chamaraja Constituency: Government Higher Primary School, Kumbarakoppal – Booth No. 61 (Room No.1) and 62 – (Room No. 2), Government Higher Primary School, Kailaspuram (Booth No. 194), Office of the Executive Engineer, CNNL, Manjunathapura (Booth No. 106) and Government Higher Primary School, M.G. Koppal (Booth No.18).

N.R. Constituency: Srikanteshwara Educational Institutions, N.R. Mohalla (Booth No.171), Government Higher Primary School, Ghousianagar (Booth No.180), Sultan Shahid Technical School, Udayagiri (Booth No. 229), Samudaya Bhavan, Kurimandi, Rajendranagar (Booth No. 46) and Leads Central School, Gayathripuram (Booth No.152).

Chamundeshwari Constituency: Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat Office (Booth No. 237), Government Higher Primary School, Yelwal (Booth No. 33), Government Higher Primary School, Rattanahalli (Booth No. 18), Government Higher Primary School, Belawadi (Booth No. 96) and Government Higher Primary School, Bogadi (Booth No. 148).

Similarly, five pink booths in each of the other 7 Constituencies in the district are located in Government Higher Primary Schools/High Schools/PU Colleges at Kupparavalli, Hoskote, Pillalli, Hale Kempayyanahundi and Suttur in Varuna Assembly segment. Bannur, Hanumanalu, Mugur, Talakad and Hosa Hemmige in T. Narasipur Assembly segment. Hallere, Shiramalli, Kurahatti, Kusuvinahalli and Nerale in Nanjangud Assembly segment. Hunasekoppa, Madapura, H.D. Kote town, Saragur and Haleyur in H.D. Kote segment. Hunsur Town (2 Nos), Manuganahalli, Bannikuppe and Undawadi in Hunsur Assembly segment. Hosa Agrahara, Byadarahalli, Saligrama, Chandagaalu and Hampapura in K.R. Nagar segment and at Bettadapura, Kittur, Alanahalli, Ravandur and Kanagalu in Periyapatna Assembly segment.