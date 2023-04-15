JD(S) releases second list of candidates

April 15, 2023

Bhavani Revanna misses out on Hassan ticket; Y.S.V. Datta gets Kadur ticket

Bengaluru: After a watchful wait, the JD(S) on Friday released its second list of 49 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls. The party had announced the names of candidates for 93 segments last month even before the poll schedule was announced.

The wrangle between Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister H.D. Revanna and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) over Hassan ticket has finally ended with H.P. Swarup, son of former MLA late Prakash succeeding in getting the party ticket. Though Bhavani was hell bent on getting the Hassan ticket, HDK, who all along was in favour of fielding a party worker, had the last say when the party announced Swarup as its Hassan candidate in the second list yesterday. The party also changed its Kadur candidate replacing C.M. Dhananjaya with veteran Y.S.V. Datta, who returned to the JD(S) fold after a brief stint with the Congress.

The other candidates announced by the JD(S) in the second list include: Kadabur Manjunath (Gundlupet), H.D. Revanna (Holenarasipur), Jayaprakash (H.D. Kote), Puttaswamy (Kollegal), A. Manju (Arakalgud), K.T. Shantakumar (Tiptur), Javarayigowda (Yeshwanthpur), Rajanna (Mahalakshmi Layout), C.N. Balakrishna (Shravanabelagola), R. Ugresh (Sira), Shashikanth Padasalagi (Athani), Nasir Hussain (Kalaburagi North), Allabaksh Munna (Ballari), Noor Ahmed (Harapanahalli), H.K.Kumaraswamy (Sakaleshpur), Munegowda (Yelahanka) and Manohar Tahsildar (Hanagal).

However, the JD(S) is yet to name its candidate for Chamaraja and N.R. segments of Mysuru city, while it is uncertain whether the party would field its candidate from Nanjangud (SC) Constituency as many local party leaders are in favour of not contesting the seat as a mark of sympathy for Congress candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayan, who lost his parents (KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan and Veena) recently.

Though the JD(S) has announced its candidates for 3 of the 4 Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar district, it is yet to announce its candidate for the key Constituency of Chamarajanagar, as the party is waiting for disgruntled leaders from the BJP, which has announced Housing Minister V. Somanna as its candidate for the seat, to enter its fold.