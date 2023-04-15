Congress third list: M.K. Somashekar from KR and K. Harish Gowda from Chamaraja
April 15, 2023

No Kolar as second seat for Siddharamaiah

Mysore/Mysuru: The AICC (All India Congress Committee)  released its third list of 43 candidates in New Delhi this afternoon, according to which former MLA M.K. Somashekar is the candidate from Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency and K. Harish Gowda is the party candidate from Chamaraja in city.

Congress also named Kothur Manjunath as party candi-date from Kolar, thus dashing the hopes of former CM Siddha-ramaiah who had also aspired to contest from Kolar, apart from Varuna in Mysuru district, where he is already the party candidate.

Laxman Savadi, who quit BJP only yesterday miffed over missing out on party ticket from Athani, has been given Congress ticket from Athani.

The Congress had announced its first list of candidates (124 candidates) last month and the second list (42 candidates) earlier this month. Now with the announcement of 43 candidates in the third list, the party still have to name its candidates for the rest of the 15 Constituencies.

