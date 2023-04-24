Before hitting campaign trail at Gundlupet: Amit Shah offers prayers at Chamundi Hill temple

April 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli this morning at around 10.50 am via a private helicopter to participate in the BJP poll campaign in Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet, located at the southern tip of the State.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha, Mayor Shivakumar, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar and BJP leader H.G. Giridhar received him at the Airport.

It may be recalled here that Amit Shah visited Mysuru twice during the run-up to the 2018 Assembly polls. He was part of the Karnataka Navaparivartana Yatra at Maharaja’s College Grounds on Jan. 25, 2018 and after a couple of months, participated in a series of poll campaign programmes in the city on Mar. 30 and 31, 2018. On his previous visits, he stayed at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza after arriving on Mar. 29, 2018. This is Shah’s first visit to the city this year.

After arriving at the Mysore Airport today, Shah, who has hit the BJP campaign trail in poll-bound Karnataka, left for Chamundi Hill by road. He reached the Hill temple around 11.30 am, where he was received by the Temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit and Temple Administrative Officer Govindaraju.

Accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, MLA S.A. Ramdas, and city BJP leader Jogi Manju, Shah offered special prayers to the deity under the guidance of the Temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit and sought the blessings of the deity. He was in the temple for over 15 minutes.

Elaborate security arrangements were made atop the Hill, and the Hill temple was closed for devotees for over 30 minutes. Traffic leading to the Hill temple was also halted for over one hour as a security measure for the Union Home Minister’s visit.

After visiting Chamundeshwari temple, Shah returned to the Mysore Airport and travelled to Gundlupet by the private helicopter, where he will address a BJP poll rally and seek votes for the party candidate C.S. Niranjankumar.