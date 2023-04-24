Amit Shah holds Mega Road Show in Gundlupet

April 24, 2023

He warns Congress against appeasement politics

Gundlupet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Gundlupet from Mysuru by a helicopter at about 12.50 pm this afternoon for poll campaign.

After landing in the town, Shah held a mega road show which started from Madahalli Circle and culminated at private bus stand, covering a distance of one-and-half kilometres.

Thousands of people had lined up along the main thoroughfares of the town where the road show was held. Shah, who was enthused by the massive crowd, waved at the people and greeted them. He was accompanied by Gundlupet BJP candidate C.S. Niranjankumar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and a host of other local leaders.

Addressing massive crowds all along the road show, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win all the four Assembly segments of Chamarajanagar district.

Asserting that the BJP would come to power on its own with a full majority this time, Shah said that it is the BJP which had provided additional reservation to Lingayats and Vokkaligas by removing the 4 percent quota for Muslims which was unconstitutional in nature.

Referring to KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar’s promise that the Congress will restore the 4 percent reservation to Muslims if voted to power, Shah wanted to know which category would lose reservation if the 4 percent reservation was restored to Muslims.

Maintaining that Lingayats and Vokkaligas would stand to lose reservation hike under the Congress, he warned the Congress against appeasement politics.

He further said that the politics of Modi revolved around only development and prosperity, while the Congress harped on divisive politics aimed at minorities appeasement.