Produce one of these documents for voting

Mysore/Mysuru: As Karnataka goes to the Assembly polls on May 10, the Election Commission has said that apart from the Voter ID Card (EPIC Card), the voters can also produce any one of the following 12 documents as proof of their identity — Aadhaar card, MNREGS job card, Bank Pass Book, Post Office Savings pass book, Health Card issued by the Labour Department, Driving License, PAN card, Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India, Pension Card, Employee Identity card issued by the State/Union Government, ID cards issued to MPs and Legislators and UDPD Card issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Leave a Reply