Observers seek inputs on poll preparations

April 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Poll Observers, appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), received inputs from the District Administration on the poll preparations and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, provided inputs to the Observers at a meeting held at Karantaka State Open University (KSOU) Hall here yesterday.

The DC said that check-posts have been set up on all roads and round-the-clock check of vehicles is going on. Pointing out that all the Poll Committees have started functioning even before the announcement of the poll schedule, he said that the Excise Department has seized large quantities of unauthorised stocking, transportation and distribution of liquor bottles.

Noting that a close tab has been kept on the activities at warehouses, farm houses, resorts, home stays etc., he said that strict action is being taken against poll code violators and also against those luring the voters with money, gifts etc. He further said advertisements and campaigns too are being closely monitored and a tab is kept on all sorts of poll expenses.

All the nine Poll Expenditure Observers, SP Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.