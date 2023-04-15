Best Paper Award for City Professor

April 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. N.S. Harinarayana, Chairman, Department of Studies in Library and Information Science at the University of Mysore, has won the Best Research Paper Award at the recently held International Conference on Academic Libraries (ICAL 2023).

The conference, themed “Transforming Academic Libraries: Evolution, Innovation, Quality, Transfiguration”, was held at Delhi University in New Delhi and drew approximately 250 participants from various countries such as France, Russia, China and the United Kingdom.

Out of the 250 papers presented, Prof. Harinarayana’s paper, titled “Theorising Plagiarism in the Light of Digital Information: The Dilemmas and Possible Solutions,” received the top honour. Co-authored by Chikku Balachandran and Murtala Ismail Adakawa, the paper delved into the issue of plagiarism from a broader perspective, including family members, social institutions and community-based organisations in the discussion.

The conference allowed scholars from different parts of the world to discuss the issue of academic plagiarism from various angles, providing interpretations that can help in addressing this problem in society.