Best Paper Award for City Professor
News

Best Paper Award for City Professor

April 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. N.S. Harinarayana, Chairman, Department of Studies in Library and Information Science at the University of Mysore, has won the Best Research Paper Award at the recently held International Conference on Academic Libraries (ICAL 2023).

The conference, themed “Transforming Academic Libraries: Evolution, Innovation, Quality, Transfiguration”, was held at Delhi University in New Delhi and drew approximately 250 participants from various countries such as France, Russia, China and the United Kingdom.

Out of the 250 papers presented, Prof. Harinarayana’s paper, titled “Theorising Plagiarism in the Light of Digital Information: The Dilemmas and Possible Solutions,” received the top honour. Co-authored by Chikku Balachandran and Murtala Ismail Adakawa, the paper delved into the issue of plagiarism from a broader perspective, including family members, social institutions and community-based organisations in the discussion.

The conference allowed scholars from different parts of the world to discuss the issue of academic plagiarism from various angles, providing interpretations that can help in addressing this problem in society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching