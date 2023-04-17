‘I am confident of winning from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar’

April 17, 2023

BJP Minister V. Somanna calls on former Congress MLA Vasu

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the people of Varuna and Chamarajanagar Constituencies would vote for him if they want development like in Bengaluru’s Govindarajanagar, which is currently represented by him, Housing Minister V. Somanna said he has full confidence of winning from both the Constituencies which he is contesting.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the residence of former Congress MLA Vasu in Jayalakshmipuram here last evening, Somanna said his visit to Vasu’s residence was a courtesy call.

Stating that he has been in touch with Vasu ever since they met at late Seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji’s programme at Adichunchanagiri Mutt 36 years ago, he said that he has called on Vasu as a mark of their long-standing friendship.

Pointing out that he would welcome Vasu, who has been denied the Congress ticket from Chamaraja, to the BJP if he would like, Somanna clarified that he had visited Vasu’s residence to enquire about his health and not with an intention of inviting him to the BJP fold.

Stating that one of Vasu’s sons Kaveesh Gowda has been given BJP ticket from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, the Minister observed that Vasu has been cheated by the Congress, which party he was associated with for over four decades.

Somanna further maintained that it was he who was responsible for Siddharamaiah to become the Deputy Chief Minister when J.H. Patel served as Chief Minister in the 1990s.

Replying to a question on former CM Jagadish Shettar’s exit from BJP, Somanna said he had spoken to Shettar regarding the matter. Stating that Jagadish Shettar was one of the politicians who was much liked by him, he said he could not understand why Shettar was leaving the party.

Former MLA Vasu said that he and Somanna were friends for the past 30 years. Asserting that Somanna had done a good job as a Minister, Vasu said he welcomed Somanna to his residence with all humility.

“Somanna asked me to bless my son Kaveesh Gowda, who is contesting from Chamundeshwari on a BJP ticket,” he said asserting that there were no political talks more than that.