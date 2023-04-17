Industrialist shot dead near Virajpet

April 17, 2023

Three persons rain bullets on him for objecting illegal tree-felling

Virajpet: An industrialist, who objected illegal cutting of a tree by three persons, was shot dead by the trio at Padachi Kaadi in Thora village of Vijarpet taluk on Saturday midnight.

The industrialist, who was shot dead, has been identified as B.S. Madhu (44), a native of Thora village, who was residing at Nagarabhavi in Bengaluru.

Madhu had come to his friend’s house to celebrate Vishu (a cultural festival celebrating the Hindu New Year in Kerala). After having dinner at his friend’s house, Madhu was proceeding towards his car to go to his house at about 12 midnight when he was shot dead.

Details: Madhu, who resides in Bengaluru, used to come to his native place as his father Bimana Nanaiah and his mother stay at Thora village, enquire their health, used to stay with them for a day or two and used to return to Bengaluru.

It is learnt that when Madhu had gone to Thora village in February, three persons of the same village had switched off the streetlights and were felling a tree in the cover of darkness near his house.

Madhu had strongly objected to the three persons chopping down a tree during which the three persons had reportedly threatened to shoot him. Police, who have suspected these three persons behind Madhu’s murder, have launched a hunt to nab the killers.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Ramarajan, Additional SP Sundarraj, Virajpet Dy.SP Mohan Kumar, Virajpet Rural Inspector Shivarudra, Sub-Inspector Ravikumar and staff visited the spot and conducted preliminary investigation.

A case has been registered at Virajpet Rural Police Station.