Endowment lecture on future cement technology held

April 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A session on ‘Ultra High-Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC) – A Leap Forward’ was organised at Sir MV Hall in the Golden Jubilee Complex of National Institute of Engineering (NIE) recently by the Mysore Centre of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India).

The session was organised as part of T.K. Nagaraj Endowment Lecture, sponsored by Er. T.N. Hemanth, son of late T.K. Nagaraj.

Addressing a packed hall, Dr. Manamohan Kalgal, former Professor of Civil Engineering, M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru and former Joint President and Head of Technical Services, Ultratech Cement, traced the evolution of conventional concrete from normal strength concrete, in different phases, to self-compacting concrete to ultra-high performance concrete and said that the recent advances have led to a new type of concrete known as UHPFRC.

“In self-compacting concrete, concrete can be pumped and placed with ease around congested reinforcements. UHPFRC which is formulated by combining Portland cement, silica fume, quartz flour, fine silica sand, high range water reducer, water and steel or organic fibres, has many advantages and wider applications,” he said.

Fibre is a small discrete reinforcing material produced from various materials like steel, glass, plastic etc. “While the cost is much higher as compared with conventional concrete, the properties of this concrete enable the designers to create economical sections with as high a compressive strength, achieving zero permeability, ductility, toughness and crack resistance”, observed Dr. Kalgal.

He also said while many countries were using UHPFRC, the concept is yet to be used on a large scale in India and is a ‘leap forward’ to the future. Earlier, Chairman of ACCE (I) Er. H.S. Deepak welcomed the gathering and introduced the distinguished speaker. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Hon. Secretary Er. S. Shashiraj.