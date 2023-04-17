Voter awareness campaign for public at Raitha Santhe
Mysore/Mysuru: With an intention to make sure that every citizen cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, a voter awareness campaign, organised jointly by Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, Agriculture Department was held during the Bhanuvara Santhe (Sunday Market) at Raitha Santhe building (farmers market) in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage here yesterday.

The awareness campaign was conducted in a bid to shore up voting percentage. Various authorities conducted the voting awareness campaign yesterday.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer H.D. Girish, who spoke,  stressed on the importance of exercising one’s franchise and make sure that we try to bring changes within the system. He called upon on people to come forward and vote on May 10 Assembly polls without fail.

Gundlupet First Grade College lecturer Chamaraju, who too spoke, said that voting is an effective tool to strengthen the democracy. “Every vote has its own value and it is the duty of every sensible citizen to vote,” he added.

An oath was administered to the people on the occasion. Rural Employment Assistant Director K.M. Raghunath, Agriculture Department Assistant Director H.V. Madhulatha, M. Mahadevu of Fisheries Department and others were present.

