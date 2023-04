‘Spoorthi’ community service

April 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Spoorthi, the ladies wing of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, has contributed storage racks to Anganwadi school at Janathanagar recently.

On the occasion of World Hearing Day, Spoorthi also contributed towards procuring Cochlear 7S Speech Processor to a needy girl.

Spoorthi President Vani Subramanya, Secretary Nanda Rathnaraj, Treasurer Jhanhavi Dinesh, members Anitha Sridar, Yashoda Mahadevswamy, Nalina Raviratnakar, BAI member Prabhakar Rao, ex-Corporator Jagadish, Suresh Bangari, Ramesh, Shivanna and School staff were present on the occasion.