Mysuru district reports eight deaths, 116 fresh cases on Thursday

July 24, 2020

Mandya sees 50 new cases and two deaths, Kodagu reports 22 and Chamarajanagar sees 27 fresh cases

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district yesterday reported 116 fresh COVID cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,169.

A total of 731patients have been discharged so far including 38 patients yesterday. There are 1,345 active cases in the district and eight COVID related deaths were reported bring the total deaths to 93, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district has reported 50 fresh COVID cases, bringing the total positive cases to 1,010. As many as 700 patients have been discharged so far including five patients yesterday. There are 301 active cases and two COVID related deaths were reported yesterday bring the total number of deaths to nine.

Kodagu

Twenty two fresh COVID cases were reported in the district bring the total number of positive cases to 310 yesterday. A total of 210 patients have been discharged so far and the total active cases are 95. A total of five COVID related deaths have been reported in the district so far.

Chamarajanagar

A total of 27 new COVID cases has been reported bring the total positive cases to 422. So far, 232 patients have been discharged including 22 patients yesterday. There are a total of 185 active cases and the district has reported a total of five COVID related deaths till yesterday.