Chamarajanagar ADC joins COVID victim burial team

July 24, 2020

Chamarajanagar: At a time when the Corona Warriors are risking their lives in their fight against the pandemic and at a time when a decent last rites is being denied for people dying due to COVID-19, Chamarajanagar Additional Deputy Commissioner C.L. Ananda went a step ahead to boost the morale of Corona Warriors.

He led a team of warriors in performing the final rites of a 60-year-old person from Bastipura who died of COVID-19 on Thursday. Ananda was a part of the dedicated team that was involved in packing the dead body and carrying it from the mortuary to the place identified to perform the last rites.

Ananda, accompanied by other personnel in the team, conducted the last rites as per protocol. As a precautionary measure, the team wore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. By doing this, Ananda has boosted the confidence among Corona Warriors and at the same time has sent out a message that the virus will not spread if necessary precautions are taken while performing the last rites.

While performing the last rites, volunteers observed a one-minute silence before the victim was laid to rest. Ananda told Star of Mysore that he has served in the Army for 15 years before becoming an officer. “Fear and lack of information have resulted in many families hesitating to even see the bodies of their loved ones. Many villages are denying place for the families of victims to perform the last rites. I want to end this,” he said.