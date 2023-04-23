Nine Model Ethnic Polling Booths for tribals

April 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to draw tribals to the polling booths, poll officials have planned to set up nine Ethnic Polling Booths in tribal hamlets across the district.

The places where the Ethnic Polling Booths are proposed to be set up are — Ranigate in Periyapatna Constituency (Booth No. 121), Satigrama in K.R. Nagar Constituency (Booth No. 229), Nagapura Ashrama School (Booth No. 260), Shettihalli (Booth No. 251) and Nallurpala in Hunsur Constituency (Booth No. 210), Budanur Government Higher Primary School (Booth No. 56), Bheemanahalli Ashrama School (Booth No.03) and Penjalli Colony (Booth No.136) in H.D. Kote Constituency and Tandavapura Government Higher Primary School in Nanjangud Constituency (Booth no.185).

The Ethnic Polling Booths are being set up for the first time in order to engage tribal communities in the democratic exercise. These booths will have all the basic amenities such as drinking water, sanitation, primary medical treatment room etc. The poll officials have planned to set up these booths ten days before the date of polling (May 10) in order to ensure a transparent voting process and larger participation of tribal communities in elections.

The booths have been specially designed to make them look like tribal hamlets and are decorated keeping with tribal grandeur and serenity.