Five of family killed in accident on Expressway

April 23, 2023

Channapatna: Five of a family including three children were killed, when the car in which they were travelling jumped the road median on Ramanagar-Channapatna Bypass Road of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and crashed into a Toyota Innova vehicle coming on the other side of the Expressway yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Poojar (46), his wife Lakshmi Poojar (40), children Inchara Poojar (16), Shanthala Poojar (8) and Siri Poojar (2), all residents of Chaitanyanagar near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

A native of K.R. Pet, Ravi Poojar, along with his family members were proceeding in his Maruti Alto car to Hunsur to attend a function.

When the car was proceeding on Ramanagar-Channapatna Bypass Road, Ravi, who was behind the wheels of the car lost control of the vehicle, which hit the road median, jumped to the other side of the road and crashed into the Toyota Innova vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction.

While Ravi, Inchara and Siri were killed on the spot, Lakshmi and Shanthala breathed their last while being shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. Luckily, the occupants of the Toyota Innova escaped with minor injuries. The car has been badly damaged in the accident.

Channapatna Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating.

