7 from Hunsur safe in civil war-hit Sudan

April 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Seven persons hailing from Pakshirajapura in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, trapped in civil war-hit Khartum, the capital city of Sudan, have reached a safe place by foot.

Amid frequent bombings and exchange of gun fire, the natives belonging to Hakki- Pikki tribe are learnt to have trod to a place called Ambada about 6 km from Khartum, during the truce hour.

All of a sudden war has broken out between Sudanese military and para-military Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, that now resembles a battle field.

A month ago, Kranth Kumar and Shakti Kumar, sons of Kashinath, along with their wives Geetha and Vaishali, relative Sharath went to Sudan to make some windfall by selling ayurvedic oil and as masseurs. They had rented a house in Khartum. Now, they have moved to a hotel in Umbada and are staying at a room, with neither anybody nearby nor money in their hands, as told by Shakti Kumar to media.

While it’s business as usual with malls opened at Undra area, military forces are providing adequate security for locals. Food, water and everything is available, restoring the confidence of surviving the situation, Shakti Kumar has said. Another is apprehensive with uncertainty staring on the face, as they had surrendered their passport and visa to a local agent. The agents are not reachable and we feel lost looking for the way, with passports of 58 Indians with them, he added.