Voters will not give scope for a hung Assembly: BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra

April 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the voters of Karnataka are an informed lot, BJP State Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the electorate is knowledgeable enough to ensure that there will no hung Assembly this time and give a full majority to the BJP.

He was addressing K.R. Constituency party workers at Rajendra Kalamandira on Ramanuja Road here on Friday.

Asserting that only a double-engine Government can execute developmental projects, he highlighted the benefits of the same party being in power at the Centre and the State and said that there is no doubt about the BJP retaining power in the State.

Noting that BJP is not an individual or leader-based party as is the case with other political parties, Vijayendra said the BJP is a cadre-based party, with lakhs of workers being its strength.

Pointing out that the BJP leadership has taken a bold decision in fielding new faces in many Constituencies, he said this has led to a few leaders quitting the party, while a majority of leaders have stayed with the party.

Stating that the BJP has given the ticket to senior leader T.S. Srivatsa in K.R. Constituency, he lauded the developmental works taken up by sitting MLA S. A. Ramdas, who has represented the Constituency for four terms. He further said that he would wish good luck to all those who quit the party recently and at the same time he would like to compliment everyone who are with the party.

Asking the party workers to ensure victory of the BJP candidate in K.R. Constituency, Vijayendra said he was campaigning across the State to ensure that the party wins with a thumping majority in the May 10 polls.

K.R. Constituency BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa said he has been given the ticket based on the opinion of party workers. He will take every leader and worker along with him, he added.

Party State Vice-President M. Rajendra, MPVL Chairman Raghu Kautilya, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Party leaders H.G. Giridhar, Vadivelu, Pratap Devanur and others were present.

Ramdas and Rajeev conspicuous by absence

Sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who were prominent ticket seekers for K.R. Constituency, were conspicuous by their absence. While the absence of Ramdas who had accompanied party candidate T.S. Srivatsa during filing of nomination papers on Thursday, surprised many, the absence of Rajeev, who has stayed away from BJP activities after the party announced the candidate for K.R. Constituency, has led to speculations.