There is huge anti-incumbency in State: Prof. B.K. Chandrashekar

April 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that there is a huge anti-incumbency wave in the State, senior Congress leader and former Minister Prof. B.K. Chandrashekar (BKC) said that the Congress has a good opportunity for winning the May 10 Assembly polls.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel here on Friday, Prof. BKC said he had commissioned a survey by some of his students and according to the survey, the people were in favour of electing a Congress Government.

Lashing out at the BJP Government for failing to contain rising inflation and address burning issues such as unemployment, rural livelihood etc., he said the people were fed up with rising costs of living. Expressing concern over retrenchment of workers in the IT sector, he said the Bommai Government had failed to respond to the people’s plight.

Asserting that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were frequently visiting Karnataka as the State BJP’s popularity has plummeted due to rampant corruption and commission coupled with administrative failures, he said that their frequent visit showed the nervousness of the State BJP unit ahead of the polls.

Commenting on exodus of top BJP leaders such as Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, he said the two leaders joining Congress would definitely help the party, especially in North Karnataka.