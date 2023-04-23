‘BJP will retain power’

April 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the Congress would not come to power in the State for any reason, State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra maintained that the BJP was sure to retain power in the State.

Addressing a press meet at the Party Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Vijayendra, who is the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said he was confident that the people of the State would not give mandate to the Congress as they very well know of its misdeeds while in power. He also hit out at the JD(S), saying that the party was on a shaky ground with no firm standing.

Pointing out that he has already held a meeting of party workers of high stakes Varuna Assembly segment from where former CM and Congress leader Siddharamaiah is contesting, Vijayendra contended that the people of Varuna too were yearning for a change as they have seen little development under Congress representation.

Asserting that there is no understanding of any sort between him and Siddharamaiah in Varuna, Vijayendra said it is the people of Varuna, who introduced him to the State, for which he is grateful.

Stating that he was contesting from Shikaripura due to the pressure of the people there, he said that his father was always indebted to the people of Shikaripura as it is they who were responsible for BSY becoming the Chief Minister and holding several other positions of power.

Commenting on Jagadish Shettar’s exit from the BJP, he said that Shettar too will meet the same fate as Congress leader Veerendra Patil, who was unceremoniously ousted as the CM in the early 1990s.

Accusing the Congress of dividing the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, he said that the Congress has even divided the society. “The BJP would retain power in the State with an absolute majority and the party would emerge victorious in Varuna under mass leadership”, he said.

KR BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mayor Shivakumar, leaders H.G. Giridhar, K. Vasanth Kumar and others were present at the press meet.