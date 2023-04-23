H.D. Kumaraswamy recovering

April 23, 2023

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) Legislature Party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy who was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday after he exhibited symptoms of fever, exhaustion and generalised weakness, is now said to be medically stable and recuperating.

The JD(S) leader’s continuous poll campaign for the past few weeks in the soaring heat of summer had affected his health, it is learnt.

Kumaraswamy’s medical condition is now stable, is likely to be discharged tomorrow, according to Hospital sources.