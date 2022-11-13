Beware! Danger lurks near M.G. Road underbridge

November 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Commuting near the underbridge on the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road has a become a nightmare for the public especially motorists.

The negligence of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have put the lives of vehicle riders in danger. Though the Underground Drainage (UGD) pipes were laid months ago, the road has not been repaired yet. The trench, which was dug up was filled with excavated mud and continuous movement of vehicles coupled with heavy rains have resulted in the mud being washed away leaving the trench open.

Vehicular traffic on this narrow road is always heavy. Though vehicle owners can somehow manage during day time, it is extremely difficult to negotiate the trench during nights which may result in accidents. Even now, it is common to witness minor road mishaps in this road. Ambulances carrying patients to the nearby JSS Hospital are also finding it difficult to commute on this road. Despite all this hardships, MCC officials have not bothered to solve the problem.

Officials don’t care for people representatives

Speaking about the problem, Corporator B.V. Manjunath said that after laying the UGD pipes, the contractor should fill the dug up portion with a mixture of concrete. It was decided at the Council meeting that the UGD Section should do this job.

“But this was changed by the MCC Commissioner, who directed that the job of filling potholes should be taken up by the Civil Engineering section. Following this, the Contractor filled the trench with mud. Now, that the mud has been washed away exposing the tench, it is causing hardships to the public.

We have appealed many times to MCC Zonal Office-1 Development Officer to fill the dug up portion with concrete, which was ignored. We have brought this to the notice of the MCC Commissioner about 15 days ago, but still no action has been taken,” added Corporator Manjunath.

“The MCC officials are not bothered about the hardships faced by the citizens, but are also not heeding to the advice of the people’s representatives. There are similar bad roads in Agrahara ward, causing hardships to the citizens. The negligence of the Development Officer is the reason for all these inconveniences,” Manjunath added.