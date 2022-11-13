Digitisation of sports data for UoM sports persons

November 13, 2022

Mysore University PE Department signs MoU with Giggr Technologies

Mysore/Mysuru: In what could be considered a historic move for athletes in India, University of Mysore (UoM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate a unique experiment with Giggr Technologies Private Limited, Bengaluru, to promote Athletic Development, Sports Science Management and Sports Development catalysed by Digital Technologies.

In a simple ceremony held in the presence of UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G Hemantha Kumar, the MoU was signed by Prof. R. Shivappa, Registrar, UoM and Subbu Iyer, CEO, Giggr Technologies Private Limited recently.

Dr. P. Krishnaiah, Director of Physical Education, UoM, who initiated this at the University was also present along with Siddharth Patel, Co-Founder & COO, Giggr Technologies and C. Krishnan Coimbatore, the ecosystem developer for Giggr Technologies in Mysuru.

Giggr’s Technology Platform will facilitate the Pursuit of Excellence across 29 Sports Disciplines for both the athletes and the University; digitising all the processes from Creation of Data to Connection with a global ecosystem, Curating & Contextualising the Conne-ctions to Personalised and Preferentiated Needs and Wants, setting the participants to collaborate.

The Aspirations of Athletes and the University PE Department will be recorded to create a set of Measurable Expectations & Milestones leading to their fulfillment. Investments into Devices, IoT, Wearables, Sensors and Scanners will be made to enable seamless recording of data and realtime event management with a dedicated Unified Messaging that is encrypted end to end. The platform will be orchestrated by a unique algorithm developed by Giggr Technologies that continuously guides both athletes and the University in their journey with On Demand Content / Education, Training, Practice and Performance with Real Time Learning.

The unique feature of this platform is its ability to not limit the scope to just playing sports but rather developing an entire ecosystem for each sport including Sports Events and Fan Management. It allows those who succeed and in playing sports across Grassroots, Professional / Elite and Amateur Levels as well as those who don’t succeed in competing in sports to pursue alternate careers in the area their passions lie with a built in Valuation based Blockchain that enables their Endorsements, Promotions, Branding and Earnings.

This will be the first such experiment and will showcase to the world the future of possibilities that sports brings emerging from the periphery to mainstream. This will also mark a significant step in the growth of sports at grassroots level. Not just popular sports such as Cricket, Football, Badminton, Diving & Swimming and Tennis but also lesser known sports such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Ball Badminton among others.