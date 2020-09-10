Beware! Tyre thieves on the prowl in city

September 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The drivers of two parked goods pick-up vehicles had a shock of their lives when they found that miscreants had stolen three tyres along with discs (wheels) in the early hours of today.

Sunil and Nandish, residents of Hebbal in city, drive goods pick-up vehicles for a living and their houses are situated close to Hebbal Police Station.

After the day’s work last night, they had parked their vehicles near their houses. When they came out of their houses to go on work today, they found two wheels from one vehicle and one wheel of another vehicle missing. The thieves had kept size stones under the chassis to easily remove the wheels. It looked like a professional gang behind it.

The duo immediately rushed to the nearby Hebbal Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Sunil said each wheel including tyres will cost around Rs. 6,000 and now he has to shell out Rs. 12,000 to buy new ones.

Earlier, the thieves had stolen batteries from parked vehicles but this was the first time they have taken away the wheels.

“Already, our business has been hit due to COVID-19 and how can we manage thousands of rupees to buy new wheels. Without driving the vehicles, we cannot maintain our families,” he added.

Stealing wheels from parked vehicles is quite a common feature in Bengaluru. The cops are tired of such cases as thieves sell the stolen property in the scrap markets.

As a result, most of the cases go undetected and the wheels cannot be retrieved, said a neighbour of Nandish.