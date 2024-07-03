Bhagamandala flyover ends threats of floods

July 3, 2024

Madikeri: The Bhagamandala flyover, the first flyover built in Kodagu district, has brought significant relief to the residents of Bhagamandala, where River Cauvery flows as a confluence of Cauvery, Kannike and Sujyothi after taking birth at Talacauvery.

The flyover begins opposite the entry arch of Bhagamandala, connects Talacauvery Road and ends at the bridge linking the road towards Napoklu. The flyover is divided into three sections: Madikeri-Bhagamandala, Bhagamandala-Talacauvery and Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri. It is designed to ensure uninterrupted public and vehicular movement.

This flyover alleviates the recurring issue of flooding that surrounds the village during monsoon each year. With the construction of the flyover, both pedestrian and vehicular movement will remain unobstructed even during floods.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) constructed the flyover at a cost of Rs. 30 crore. It allows the residents of villages within Bhagamandala limits to travel to their destinations without disruptions typically caused by annual monsoon flooding.

The Triveni Sangama, the confluence of the Cauvery, Kannike, and Sujyothi Rivers at Bhagamandala, naturally overflows during rains. Consequently, the Madikeri-Bhagamandala-Talacauvery and Bhagamandala-Ayyangeri-Napoklu roads often get cut off due to flooding, halting vehicular movement.

The Triveni Sangama becomes an island of sorts, rendering it largely inaccessible by any connecting roads for days, causing severe inconvenience to students, office-goers, farmers, workers and others.

Now, with the flyover’s construction, the problem of vehicular movement and public mobility has been largely resolved. Locals have heaved a sigh of relief and expressed their gratitude to the authorities.