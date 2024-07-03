CM’s wife was ‘illegally’ allotted land in posh area, alleges BJP

July 3, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah denies charge; says wife entitled to alternative land

Bengaluru: Amid the controversy over alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) under the 50:50 scheme for land-losers, the Opposition BJP has alleged that MUDA illegally allotted alternative land in a posh area to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, in exchange for the acquisition of 3.16 acres owned by her at Kesare.

However, Siddaramaiah has maintained that the plots allotted to his wife by MUDA were lawful and in return for the acquisition of her land. He rejected the allegations, asserting that his wife was entitled to alternative land under the 50:50 ratio scheme, which was introduced by the previous BJP Government after MUDA formed a layout on her land without acquiring it.

Chief Minister’s direct involvement: BJP

The BJP has alleged Siddaramaiah’s direct involvement in a Rs. 4,000 crore land scam in MUDA. Referring to the CM as the ‘Golmaal CM,’ Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that the CM cannot defend the allegations of sites being illegally allotted in his wife’s name. Ashoka also claimed that the officers concerned were transferred, rather than being suspended when the matter came to light.

“Who permitted the allotment of land under a 50:50 ratio? Who recommended the allotment of land in posh areas? Who permitted the exchange of land in a posh area without Cabinet approval?” Ashoka questioned.

Ashoka stated that the CBI or a retired High Court Judge should have investigated the matter but alleged that the Government assigned two IAS officers to investigate it “only to cover up the scam.”

CM refutes charges

In response to these charges, CM Siddaramaiah countered that LoP Ashoka was unaware of how the land was allotted.

“The site was allotted to us during the BJP’s tenure. My wife’s property is 3.16 acres located close to the Ring Road. The 50:50 formula was introduced by the BJP. Our 3.16 acres of land were not acquired. MUDA made sites and distributed them. Don’t they have to give it back to us? As per the law, MUDA agreed to give sites in 50:50 sharing,” the CM explained.

The CM added that his family had agreed to the arrangement and had told MUDA to compensate them when the BJP was in power. “They had allotted us sites at different places as no sites were available in the layout developed on my wife’s land. What is wrong with that? When we asked, MUDA stated we would give 50:50, and allotments were made in different places,” he said. Under the scheme, a land-loser receives a quarter acre of developed land for every acre of undeveloped land acquired.

He clarified: “This particular piece of land was purchased by my brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna. He gifted the land to my wife. MUDA, with or without knowledge, converted it into sites and distributed them to people. It became MUDA property, and they compensated us.” He also sought to make it clear that his wife had not sought allotment of alternative sites when he was the CM but when BJP was in power.