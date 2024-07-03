Special Investigation Team or retired Judge must probe MUDA: MLA

July 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of alleged irregularities in the distribution of plots under the 50:50 ratio and other wrongdoings by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has urged the State Government to initiate an investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a retired Judge.

“Criminal cases must have been lodged against the officers and they should have been placed under suspension but the Government has instead transferred them. Also, taking moral responsibility, the Urban Development Minister should have resigned,” the MLA told reporters yesterday. He was speaking at his office in Mysuru City Corporation.

‘I was not invited to Minister’s meeting’

Srivatsa expressed disappointment at not being invited to a meeting chaired by the Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on Monday, where intentions to cancel plot approvals and initiate investigations were announced without formal orders being issued.

“The Minister is protecting corrupt MUDA officials and this is the reason why I was not invited to the meeting though they were bound by protocol. Also, the inquiry committee has been given a four-week timeframe for the investigation. This is highly inadequate to probe a scam of this gargantuan proportions,” Srivatsa said.

“It needs a thorough investigation and regardless of political affiliations or positions, anyone found guilty — including officials from the previous BJP Government — must face consequences to uphold Mysuru’s integrity. I have received several anonymous letters detailing MUDA’s malpractices, based on which I complained to the Chief Secretary and the Urban Development Department Secretary,” he noted.

Expressing concern over documents related to irregularities being transferred to Bengaluru and potentially tampered with, Srivatsa criticised the current approach of allocating plots in the 50:50 ratio to farmers whose land was acquired in 1964 for the development of Gokulam Layout.

He suspected similar irregularities elsewhere, citing MUDA’s allocation of approximately 91,000 sq.ft. as compensation while 85,000 individuals in Mysuru still await sites. “I will raise the issue in the Assembly and will demand a detailed probe into each site allotment since 2020 individually to identify the illegality,” he said.