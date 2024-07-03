Mysuru Literature Festival-2024 in city this weekend

July 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust, with the support of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015, has organised the 8th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival-2024 at Hotel Southern Star on Vinoba Road, Mysuru, this weekend — July 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday).

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysore Royal Family will inaugurate the Festival at 9.30 am on July 6. Actor and author Ramesh Aravind will be the guest of honour. Entrepreneur and author Aroon Raman will release the Newsletter. Film Director and Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar will receive the first copy.

Talks and panel discussions will be held from 10.15 am to 6.30 pm on Saturday and 9.30 am to 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The two-day event will play host to about a hundred authors and speakers from across India and local authors, folklore artistes from across Karnataka.

Over the course of two days, it will cover a plethora of fiction and non-fiction topics, such as spy-thriller, environment, current affairs, civil work, translation, history, music, feminism, poetry, food, health & nutrition, travel, AI, journalism, and a whole gamut more.

There will also be a screening of ‘Sunflowers were the first to know,’ a short film that recently won an award at Cannes. The movie is directed by Chidananda S. Naik from Mysuru, who pursued his passion for film-making after studying Medicine at Mysore Medical College and staging of a gripping play by a well-known drama troupe from Karnataka.

Leading names at the Festival are acclaimed fiction writer Ashwin Sanghi, iconic Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli, noted Indian historian Dr. Vikram Sampath, the millet man of India Dr. Khader Vali, celebrated actor Ramesh Aravind amongst the others.

For details, call Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Founder-Managing Trustee Shubha Sanjay Urs on Mob: 99802-50114 or visit: www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com

Launching of two books

Day 1: Entrepreneur and author Ashvini Ranjan’s book ‘In True Colours,’ a compilation of Black and White photographs and Ashvin’s life’s favourite memories and stories, will be released by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysore Royal Family during the inauguration of the Mysuru Literature Festival-2024 on July 6 at 9.30 am. The author will be in conversation with Deepthi Navarathna between 5.15 pm and 5.45 pm.

Day 2: SVYM & GRAAM Founder Dr. R. Balasubramaniam’s book ‘Power Within – The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi’ will be released by Author, Historian and Fellow of Royal Historical Society UK, Dr. Vikram Sampath at the Mysuru Literature Festival-2024 on July 7 at 10 am. First copy will be received by Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Sudhanva Dhananjaya (D. Sudhanva).