Narayana Health Insurance launches ‘ADITI’ plan

July 3, 2024

Offers comprehensive coverage with a sum insured of Rs. 1 crore for surgeries and Rs. 5 lakh for medical management at Narayana Health Network Hospitals

Service available in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts

Mysore/Mysuru: Narayana Health Insurance Ltd. (NHIL), a new venture by Narayana Health, has launched its first health insurance product ‘ADITI’ to bridge the gap in healthcare access for the masses in India by offering comprehensive coverage at an affordable price point.

Addressing the gathering at a programme in Bengaluru recently, Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health and Narayana Health Insurance, said, “We are not just rolling out an insurance product; we are taking a monumental step towards a future where quality healthcare is accessible to every Indian. Narayana ‘ADITI’ is designed to protect families from the financial burdens of medical expenses, offering peace of mind during challenging times. With the launch of Aditi, we embark on a transformative journey to make quality healthcare a reality for every Indian.”

The event was attended by Narayana Health and Insurance management team along with Anamika Roy Rashtrawar, Independent Director, NHIL.

Dr. Shetty presented the first five ‘ADITI’ health insurance policies to their first five families from Mysuru. This marks a significant milestone in Narayana Health’s mission to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all.

Narayana Health Insurance plans to launch ADITI in four districts around Mysuru (Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu) initially allowing them space to gather feedback and adapt the plan to ensure optimal service and scalability.

“Traditional health insurance can be an overwhelming process for most people. We believe health insurance should be simple, transparent, and offer a clear path to good health. We designed ‘Aditi’ to redefine health insurance as a tool for proactive healthcare, not reactive treatment. It offers a single plan that prioritises life-saving care, eliminates hidden fees and doesn’t have long waiting periods,”said Viren Prasad Shetty, Vice-Chairman of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.

“Our unique offering will be built around a world-class care team, who will help families save money on essential procedures and put our members in the driver’s seat of their healthcare journey,” he added.