Health takes centre stage at Corporate Health Conclave

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: “While education and employment are important, health should be our priority,” emphasised Dr. Vijay Singh, Director – Karnataka Cluster and Corporate Growth Initiatives (South), Narayana Health.

Dr. Singh was speaking at the Corporate Health Conclave, organised by Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering this morning.

He further explained that Narayana Health began its journey in Bengaluru in 2001 and has since expanded to Kolkata, Mysuru, and other locations both within India and internationally.

“We have completed 25 years of providing quality healthcare, during which we have treated, performed surgeries, and offered advice to thousands of patients. This success is due to the trust that people have placed in us. I am grateful to all the corporates who have joined us in this mission,” he added.

Dr. Ashish Bajaj, Group Chief Marketing Manager, Narayana Health, highlighted significant advancements in medical technology, noting that Narayana Health strives to provide the best possible treatment through the use of cutting-edge technology.

The conclave began with yoga and Zumba sessions at 6:30 am, followed by registration for health check-ups. A dance performance by the Swarapaana troupe followed.

Dr. Satheesh Rao, Senior Consultant in Gastroenterology, and Dr. Keshava Murthy, Director and Senior Consultant in Cardiology, delivered expert talks on health-related topics.

Dr. P.M. Uthappa, Group Chief Medical Director of Narayana Health, Dr. M.N. Ravi, Clinical Director and Senior Cardiac Surgeon at Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, Pavan Kumar, Facility Director of Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, Raja Singh, Regional Marketing Manager, Narayana Health, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, P. Vishwanath, Hon. Secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, D. Srihari of GSS Yogic Foundation and others were present.