Eight eminent personalities conferred with Hon. Doctorates by Music Varsity

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: Eight eminent personalities — mridanga artiste Vid. C. Cheluvaraju, Theatre and Cine Artiste Girija Lokesh, Gamaka Vidwan M.R. Satyanarayana, Music Composer and Artiste Sadhu Kokila, Danseuse Vidu. Veena Murthy Vijay, Karnatak Music Exponent Vidu. M.G. Pushpa Srinivasan, Indian Classical Dancer Vid. Satyanarayana Raju and Senior Theatre Director C. Basavalingaiah — were presented Hon. Doctorates during the 7th, 8th and 9th Annual Convocation of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University held at its premises in Lakshmipuram here yesterday.

The Convocation also saw various degrees being presented to 540 students combining 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. Among them, 27 students were presented 69 gold medals and cash prizes for their excellence in various subjects.

In Master of Performing Arts (MPA), V. Vijayashree (Karnatak Music) was awarded nine gold medals for the academic year 2021-22, T.A. Keerthana (Karnatak Music) won five gold medals and L.B. Bindu (Hindustani Music) won six gold medals for 2022-23 while K.R. Ashwini (Karnatak Music) won six gold medals for 2023-24.

In Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) – Karnatak Music, S.V. Ashwini won two gold medals for 2021-22, R. Ranjinishree won six gold medals for 2022-23 and R. Roopa was awarded five gold medals for 2023-24.

The University also awarded 14 D.Litt degrees to Dr. Sarmishta Mukhyopadyaya, Swapnokalpa Roy Choudhury, R. Ganesh, T.C. Poornima, B.H. Deepak, Prashanth Ram, Syed Sallauddin Pasha, Madan Patel, P.R. Roopa, Dr. K.V. Srinivas Murthy, Dr. Suresh Kumar, M. Nanjundaswamy, Dr. R. Nagaraju and J. Siddaraju.

Later, delivering the Convocation address, Central Sanskrit University (New Delhi) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi called for introducing music in all University stating that literature and music were inseparable. Terming Karnataka as the land of art and culture, Prof. Varakhedi said, Purandaradasa was great promoter of Karnatak Music and added that such great music was introduced to the world by Mysore Maharajas.

“Karnataka is not only being recognised for its supremacy in science and technology but for its contributions to the world of performing arts. Even if the name of ‘Karnataka’ is said in a foreign country, they will remember Karnatak Classical Music. Such is the fame of Karnatak Music,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar expressed disappointment over diminishing of traditional art forms. “The artificial intelligence has been changing the world and with world undergoing a lot of changes, the Music University has the responsibility of preserving our culture and tradition,” he said.

Music University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. M.G. Manjunath and Registrar and Finance Officer (in-Charge) K.S. Rekha were present.