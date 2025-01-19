Siddi tribal woman wins gold medal

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: The Convocation of Music Varsity was a witness to a fete, where a woman from Siddi tribal community was awarded a gold medal for her excellence in Master of Performing Arts (MPA) in Drama subject. Renuka Siddi, who won the gold medal, aims at bringing the Siddi tribal youths to the mainstream by identifying their talents and training them in their field of interest.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Renuka Siddi said, “Dance and music were in the genes of Siddi community. My focus would be to improve their skills through proper teaching methodologies.”

Hailing from Manchikere village in Uttara Kannada district, Renuka comes from a family influenced by theatre. According to her, her grandfather and her mother, who were into acting, travelled across various places to stage plays.

Renuka, who was influenced by her mother, joined theatre classes. Having performed at various places including NINASAM, she is currently working as a teacher in one of institutions in Bengaluru.