Siddi tribal woman wins gold medal
News

Siddi tribal woman wins gold medal

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: The Convocation of Music Varsity was a witness to a fete, where a woman from Siddi tribal community was awarded a gold medal for her excellence in Master of Performing Arts (MPA) in Drama subject. Renuka Siddi, who won the gold medal, aims at bringing the Siddi tribal youths to the mainstream by identifying their talents and training them in their field of interest.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Renuka Siddi said, “Dance and music were in the genes of Siddi community. My focus would be to improve their skills through proper teaching methodologies.”

Hailing from Manchikere village in Uttara Kannada district, Renuka comes from a family influenced by theatre. According to her, her grandfather and her mother, who were into acting, travelled across various places to stage plays.

Renuka, who was influenced by her mother, joined theatre classes. Having performed at various places including NINASAM, she is currently working as a teacher in one of institutions in Bengaluru.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching