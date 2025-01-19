Police incinerate drugs worth Rs. 1.54 crore
News

Police incinerate drugs worth Rs. 1.54 crore

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have destroyed drugs and narcotics worth Rs. 1,53,95,000 that were seized in 36 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act                                           (NDPS Act).

The destruction was carried out in the presence of the Drug Disposal Committee, Environmental Officer and Panchayat members. The narcotics destroyed included 376 kg 276 grams of cannabis, 49 grams and 298 ml of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from 5 cases and 28 grams and 74 ml of charas from 1 case.

In compliance with environmental regulations, the seized drugs were incinerated at the M/s GIPS Bio-Tech Incinerator Plant in Sy. No. 82, Gujjegowdanapura village, Jayapura Hobli, Mysuru Taluk.

The destruction process was overseen by DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, who is also the Chairman of the Mysuru City Drug Disposal Committee, along with ACP S.N. Sandesh Kumar, Inspector Mustaq Pasha, Deputy Tahsildar Ningappa and Deputy Environmental Officer Netravathi from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Mysuru, as well as other Police officers and staff.

